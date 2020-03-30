Donations pouring in to help those in need during pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- People across Illinois are coming together to help others struggling in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Illinois broadcasters from across the state, including 13 WREX, partnered with local food banks to launch a virtual food drive just a few short days ago.

Statewide, these agencies collectively feed well over 1.4 million people each year, and that number is only going up, as more people become unemployed.

To help keep the shelves of local food banks stocked, we launched "Illinois Broadcasters Uniting Against Hunger".

So far, you have rallied together to raise more than $550,000 to help our many neighbors in-need.

Please join us and make a donation now at feedingillinois.org/unite. Or you can text FEEDIL to 91999.

Challenge your friends and your family, and help us get all the way to our goal $750,000!

Thank you for your kindness and generosity!