Dixon grocery store cleans, sanitizes all of its grocery carts

DIXON (WREX) — One Dixon grocery store makes sure its grocery carts are clean and sanitized.



Oliver's Corner Market posted a photo on their Facebook page saying they partnered with "The House Washing Guy" to clean and sanitize all of their carts.



The store also says they sanitize every cart handle and every basket handle after each use.



Here's the full post:

"We’re getting all of our grocery carts cleaned and sanitized first thing this morning. We take our customers’ health and safety very seriously here at Oliver’s. The House Washing Guy is going to clean them weekly until we’re through the COVID-19 pandemic. We also sanitize every cart handle and every basket handle after each use."