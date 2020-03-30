Confirmed tornado strikes Ogle County late Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The severe potential for Saturday was quite concerning as ingredients looked to be coming together for quite a violent day of tornadoes.

Tornado watch issued:

A tornado watch was issued around 3 p.m. for Lee and Whiteside Counties Saturday with a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" tag. When the Storm Prediction Center issues a tornado watch with this identifier, it means the threat for long-track and very strong tornadoes are there. This often comes with the potential for large hail, with Saturday's threat being for hail in excess of 2.5" in diameter.

Complications abound:

From a forecast standpoint, this luckily did not come to fruition. There are a number of reasons it didn't, with one of the notable ones being a lack of deep instability. Showers and thunderstorms from earlier in the day helped to zap a lot of energy from the atmosphere, so that is one silver lining with regards to the severe threat.

It only takes one:

A non-assuming thundershower developed where clouds had cleared and instability had increased.

At around 6 p.m. Saturday, the Weather Authority was keeping an eye on one single cell that managed to develop near Quincy, Illinois.

Just prior to that, another cell near Bureau County had a tornado warning associated with it. We were closely monitoring that cell, as this activity was moving towards Lee County. Thankfully it moved into a less favorable environment for tornado development, but it did manage to drop some relatively small hail across Lee and Ogle County.

A supercell is on the move northeast Saturday evening.

The shower that had manage to form north of Quincy had now grown a bit, producing healthy amounts of lightning. A substantial jump in lightning density is one of the many precursors to tornado development.

Broadly rotating supercell passes just to the southeast of the Quad Cities.

Within two hours, what had once been a non-assuming thunderstorm had produced several tornado warnings.

As the supercell continued its northeasterly trajectory, a more unstable environment had advected into the Stateline.

By shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Whiteside County was placed under a tornado warning. This supercell did spawn a tornado in southern Whiteside County.

With a tornado warning in effect for a neighboring county, awareness remained heightened as the storm was on a collision course with northwest Lee and Ogle Counties.

By shortly before 9 p.m., a tornado warning was issued for Ogle County.

The supercell that developed just north of Quincy three hours earlier had moved into an environment where the environment was more supportive of rotation.

The Weather Authority recognized the threat, especially as a couplet began to develop. This is an area within the storm where winds are coupled right next to one another and going in different directions. Bright red colors indicate strong winds blowing away from the Doppler radar site, while bright green colors indicate where strong winds are blowing toward the Doppler radar site. When we see this bright couplet, our training in meteorology goes into overdrive.

At this point, rotation within the storm was tightening. This means one of two things: a tornado was imminent or the tornado was already on the ground.

The tornado developed two miles east of Oregon and tracked northeast approximately seven miles.

A confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down late Saturday evening in rural Ogle County.

Winds peaked at 100 miles per hour as the 400 yard wide tornado barreled through mostly rural portions of Ogle County. The majority of damage along the path was to trees and power lines. Some structural damage was noted, primarily to outbuildings and barns.

The tornado lifted two miles to the southwest of Stillman Valley, but rotation was still being noted. The National Weather Service office in Romeoville issued a tornado warning for the southeastern corner of Winnebago County by 9:30 p.m.

This tornado-warned supercell was still showing some signs of rotation as it passed over the airport on Rockford's southwest side.

The storm did not produce a tornado in the city limits of Rockford, but several reports of hail were noted.

In all, this was a day that could have gone very badly. If the morning and early afternoon hours had featured sunny skies and no convection, the Stateline could've been ravaged by strong and potentially deadly tornadoes.

While damage was done, there were no fatalities or injuries during this tornado.