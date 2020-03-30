Community members shave their heads after money is raised for Rochelle food pantry

ROCHELLE (WREX) — Community members come together to raise money for a food pantry while getting an extra reward.

The City of Rochelle and We Care Rochelle asked for donations for the Rochelle Christian Food Pantry. If $1,000 was raised, Rochelle City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh and We Care Rochelle Co-Founder Ryan Griefenkamp would shave their heads. Eventually, that money was raised and on Friday, both men shaved their heads.

"We have an awesome community," said Griefenkamp. "A pretty tight knit community and to see everyone rise up and come together is pretty awesome."

More than $2,000 has been raised for the pantry. Do donate, click here.