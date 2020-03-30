B & B Canine offering dog care for owners

CALEDONIA (WREX) — A dog kennel steps in to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

B & B Canine is offering to take care of dogs for people who are sick. This is for people who need hospitalization or are too sick to take care of their dogs. B & B Canine Owner Amy Kurth says she hopes that this service helps put owners at ease while they focus on staying safe.

"There are a lot of people that don't have people or neighbors that can step in and I have nothing, but empty kennels so why wouldn't we help where we can," said Kurth. "And a lot of people are out of work and we have empty kennels, so we are willing to help out."

B & B Canine will continue this service as long as it's needed and all dogs are welcome.