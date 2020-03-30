72-year-old man killed in crash on US 20

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man is dead after his semi-trailer left the roadway and rolled over on the U.S 20 eastbound ramp onto I-39.



Illinois State Police say it happened around 9 a.m. Monday.

Police say the 72-year-old man's truck was traveling south on the ramp from US 20 eastbound to Interstate 39 southbound when the truck tractor semi-trailer left the roadway for an unknown reason and rolled over.



The driver was pronounced dead by the Winnebago Co. Coroner at the scene. The ramp will remain closed for approximately 2 hours for traffic crash investigation.



Traffic on US 20 Eastbound is being rerouted to Harrison Avenue. The crash remains under investigation.