1st COVID-19 related death in Northern Illinois, total number of cases up to 36

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WREX) — The first COVID-19 related death in the region has been confirmed as the total number of cases continue to rise.



Carroll County reports the patient who had tested positive for the virus has died. The patient was in their 80s, according to health officials.



In total, the northern Illinois region is confirming 36 cases of COVID-19, as of



Here's a breakdown of the cases by the county:

Winnebago: 14

Stephenson: 3

Ogle: 1

DeKalb: 8

Whiteside: 6

Carroll: 3

Jo Daviess: 1

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — 14 CASES

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County continues to increase.



The health department confirmed a 14th case of the virus on Monday. The patient is in their 50s, according to the health department.



Over the weekend, the health department confirmed 4 new cases of the virus.



Here's what we know about all the cases in the county:

The health department says the second and third person's case was community spread, but have not said how any of the other patients got the virus. Details of the conditions of all of the residents is unknown at this time.



As of Monday, the Winnebago County Health Department says 331 cases are pending, 14 tests have been positive and 271 tests have been negative.

STEPHENSON COUNTY — 3 CASES

Stephenson County is currently reporting three cases of COVID-19, including a teenager who was being quarantined in his home.

The second case in the county is a patient in their 50s who tested at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. The patient previously had been quarantined at home after experiencing symptoms earlier in the week, according to FHN.



The third case was confirmed on Sunday, a man in his 40s. The health department says the man is home and recovering.

OGLE COUNTY — 1 CASE

On Monday, Mar. 30, Ogle County reported its first case of COVID-19. Rochelle Memorial Hospital says the patient is an adult male in in their 50s. No additional information was given by the hospital.

DEKALB COUNTY — 8 CASES

As of Friday, the second leading county in the region for confirmed cases is DeKalb County.



The first case of COVID-19 in DeKalb County was a resident is in their 40s.



The second and third cases are two NIU students who are practicing self-isolation. One student was briefly on campus Monday, Mar. 16, in Montgomery Hall and had very little contact with others. The second student has not been on campus since Tuesday, Mar. 3, but traveled recently with a small group of fellow NIU students.



The fourth case in the county is a resident in their 30s, according to the DeKalb County Health Department.



On Friday, Mar. 27, health officials announced the fifth and sixth cases in the county. Health officials say both residents are in their 70s.



The 7th and 8th cases are resident in their 40s and 50s, respectively.

JO DAVIESS COUNTY — 1 CASE

Jo Daviess County is reporting one case as of Friday.



The case was announced on Mar. 22, with a resident in their 70s testing positive for the virus.

WHITESIDE COUNTY — 6 CASES

Six confirmed cases are being reported in Whiteside County as of Monday, Mar. 30.

The first case is an adult in their 40's, but further details are not being released at this time. The individual was isolated after testing and is now recovering at home.

The second confirmed case in the county is a man in his 60s who is now recovering, according to the Whiteside County Health Department.



The third case is a resident in their 90s, according to the health department.



The fourth case is an individual in their 60s.



The fifth and sixth cases were confirmed on Monday, a patient in their 50s and a patient in their 30s.



The Whiteside County previously reported another individual in their 30s had tested positive for COVID-19, but says the person is not a resident in the county and had not traveled to the county.

CARROLL COUNTY — 3 CASES

Carroll County reported its first death related to COVID-19 on Friday, as well as two new cases.



Health officials say the first patient is a resident in their 40s. Further details are unavailable.



The health department says the second and third cases are patients in their 80s, one of which has died.

Cases have occurred in ages ranging from teens to 80s. The local health departments in the region continue to work closely with IDPH to identify and notify those that may have been in close contact with the individuals who have tested positive