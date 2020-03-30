14th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Winnebago County

WATCH NOW: Local leaders provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Winnebago County. Posted by WREX-TV on Monday, March 30, 2020

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County continues to increase.



The health department confirmed a 14th case of the virus on Monday. No additional information was given about the patient.



Over the weekend, the health department confirmed 4 new cases of the virus.



Here's what we know about all the cases in the county:

The health department says the second and third person's case was community spread, but have not said how any of the other patients got the virus. Details of the conditions of all of the residents is unknown at this time.



Earlier on Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 461 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the state from 4,596 up to 5,057. The state also reported 8 new deaths, bringing that total up to 73.