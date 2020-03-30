14th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Winnebago County

14th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Winnebago CountyNew
WINNEBAGO (WREX) — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County continues to increase.
The health department confirmed a 14th case of the virus on Monday. No additional information was given about the patient.
Over the weekend, the health department confirmed 4 new cases of the virus.
Here's what we know about all the cases in the county:
- First case: person in their 60s
- Second case: person in their 30s
- Third case: person in their 40s
- Fourth case: person in their 30s
- Fifth case: person in their 20s
- Sixth case: teenager
- Seventh case: person in their 20s
- Eighth case: resident in their 70s
- Ninth case: resident in their 80s
- Tenth case: no information available
- Eleventh case: no information available
- Twelfth case: no information available
- 13th case: no information available
- 14th case: no information available
The health department says the second and third person's case was community spread, but have not said how any of the other patients got the virus. Details of the conditions of all of the residents is unknown at this time.
Earlier on Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 461 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the state from 4,596 up to 5,057. The state also reported 8 new deaths, bringing that total up to 73.