Wind Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT

Wind Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Boone County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING…
* TIMING…Through this afternoon.
* WINDS…Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45
to 50 mph.
* IMPACTS…Unsecured tents would be susceptible to collapse
with winds of these speeds. Gusty winds could blow around
unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result. In addition, driving will be
difficult for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph and/or wind
gusts of 45 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving
difficult…especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra
caution.
&&