Wind Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

McHenry County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS

EVENING…

* TIMING…Through this afternoon.

* WINDS…Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45

to 50 mph.

* IMPACTS…Unsecured tents would be susceptible to collapse

with winds of these speeds. Gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result. In addition, driving will be

difficult for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph and/or wind

gusts of 45 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving

difficult…especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra

caution.

&&