Wind Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT

Last updated today at 9:37 am
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING…

* TIMING…Through this afternoon.

* WINDS…Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45
to 50 mph.

* IMPACTS…Unsecured tents would be susceptible to collapse
with winds of these speeds. Gusty winds could blow around
unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result. In addition, driving will be
difficult for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph and/or wind
gusts of 45 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving
difficult…especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra
caution.

