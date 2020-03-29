Wind Advisory until SUN 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph, gusting between 40 and 50 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north

central, northwest and west central Illinois.

* WHEN…Into Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS…Unsecured objects may be blown around. Tree limbs

could be blown down leading to isolated power outages. The

strong winds will result in difficult driving conditions,

especially for high profile vehicles on north to south roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&