Wind Advisory until SUN 7:00 PM CDT

Wind Advisory until SUN 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Stephenson County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph, gusting between 40 and 50 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north
central, northwest and west central Illinois.
* WHEN…Into Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS…Unsecured objects may be blown around. Tree limbs
could be blown down leading to isolated power outages. The
strong winds will result in difficult driving conditions,
especially for high profile vehicles on north to south roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&