Virus relief plan gives Cook County reprieve on food stamps

CHICAGO (AP) -- Food stamps recipients in that nation's second-largest county are getting a reprieve through a coronavirus relief package signed earlier this month, but it's only temporary.

Nearly 60,000 people in Cook County, who are able-bodied and without dependents, were at risk of losing their public benefits under fresh guidelines that took effect this year.

The fallout was expected to hit around the same time a similar but unconnected Trump administration rule to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, affected the same category of people nationwide.

States sued and a federal judge granted an injunction, but that left out Cook County.