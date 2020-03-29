Two new COVID-19 cases in Whiteside County, total up to 5 in the county

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — Whiteside County health officials have confirmed two new cases of COVID-19.



One case is an individual in their 60s and the other is an individual in their 30s, according to the health department.



WCHD also stresses that, due to limited testing recommendations from IDPH (to preserve personal protective equipment and minimize the exposure to the public and healthcare workers) and laboratory turnaround time, the number of actual COVID-19 cases in Whiteside County are likely higher than the number of laboratory confirmed cases being reported.



This now brings the total number of cases in the Northern Illinois Region up to 30, after the IDPH confirmed new cases in Winnebago, Stephenson and DeKalb counties on Sunday.