Tornado damages homes, uproots trees in Ogle County

OREGON, Ill. (AP) — Weather officials have confirmed a tornado touched down in northern Illinois damaging homes and uprooting trees.



The tornado touched down in Ogle County just outside Oregon around 9 p.m. on Saturday. National Weather Service meteorologist Gino Izzi says it was on the ground for roughly 10 minutes.



No injuries have been reported. One home appeared to have lost its roof and windows.



Survey teams plan to assess the damage on Sunday. Reports of possible tornadoes also cropped up in Peoria County, where there were power outages, and Henry County.