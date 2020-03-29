Strong winds linger throughout Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Storms are out of the forecast, but strong winds strike Sunday. Sporadic power outages, difficult driving conditions, and loose objects may blow around throughout the day.

Strong winds:

The low pressure system responsible for Saturday's strong storms sweeps through the Midwest. This deep low cranks up the winds as it moves by, and gives us our windy day.

The National Weather Service has Wind Advisories in effect until 7 pm Sunday. The point of the advisory is to highlight when and where the worst of the winds will be. In this case, all of northern Illinois will be under the advisory.

Southwest winds rise to 20-30 mph. Gusts may reach 40 to 50 mph. Winds this strong can affect power lines (sporadic power outages are possible), blow down small branches, and blow around loose objects like garbage cans. With the shelter in place order in effect, you may not be doing a ton of driving; if you do have to go out, be ready for difficult driving conditions. The winds may blow your vehicle around the road.

The worst of the winds arrive during the late morning and early afternoon. By Sunday evening, the winds should slowly die down. We'll have a breezy night, then a calmer Monday.

Sunday showers:

In addition to the winds, light rain showers and sprinkles pop up from time to time. The low pressure develops occasional light rain showers as it moves by. There will be plenty of dry time during the day, but don't plan on completely dry conditions. Unlike the heavy rain from Friday night through Saturday night, we won't see much at all for rain accumulation.

Sunday gets cooler as well. High temperatures stay in the upper 40's to around 50 degrees.

Getting quiet:

Next week gives us a long break from rain, wind, and thunderstorms. We'll see a lot of sunshine, with temperatures in the upper 40's to middle 50's. This is around average to a little cooler than average. Late in the week, showers are possible Friday. For now, Friday's rain does not look heavy or stormy.