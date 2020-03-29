Rockford area realtors make changes to help show homes

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Coronavirus is changing how we live work and engage with others.

Now, the virus is also changing how we sell or buy homes.

Deemed essential workers by Governor J.B. Pritzker, local realtors are still doing their job in the real estate industry.

But they are taking extra precautions if they are showing homes in person.

"You know making sure every single door is open, wiping down light switches, leaving all of the lights on, every surface is wiped down before and after a showing," said Rockford Area Realtors CEO Conor Brown.

The modifications don't stop there.

Brown says realtors are moving toward social media and technology as a tool to show homes.

"We are seeing a drop off in terms of showings," said Brown.

Realtors are now looking to use virtual tours like this one to help people buy or sell homes.

Realtor Brad Martin says he uses virtual tours often, especially now that people practice social distancing during the home buying process.

"You know there is still a lot of houses on the market, and still a lot of houses popping up everyday. The virtual tours gives the sellers a chance to get their houses out here," said Martin.

Martin also uses social media like Facebook to help show homes to people.

Both men say you can work with local realtors to buy or sell a home in a way that fits your comfort level.