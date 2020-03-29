River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River near Joslin.
* Until further notice.
* At 9:45 AM Sunday the stage was 13.6 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast, Rise to 15.5 feet Tuesday morning, then begin falling.
* Impact, At 15.0 feet, Water affects residences in the Thompson
addition.
&&