River Flood Warning is in effect

Last updated today at 5:11 pm
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice…

The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River near Joslin.
* Until further notice.
* At 9:45 AM Sunday the stage was 13.6 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast, Rise to 15.5 feet Tuesday morning, then begin falling.
* Impact, At 15.0 feet, Water affects residences in the Thompson
addition.

