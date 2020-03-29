 Skip to Content

River Flood Warning is in effect

Updated
Last updated March 30, 2020 3:52 am
9:33 pm Weather Alerts

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…Flood Warning now in effect until further notice…

The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Dubuque.
* Until further notice.
* At 8:30 PM Sunday the stage was 16.3 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* No flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Wednesday evening and continue
rising to 18.7 feet Sunday evening.
* Impact, At 18.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the East Dubuque
Flats levee.

&&

wrexweather

