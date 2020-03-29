 Skip to Content

River Flood Warning is in effect

Last updated March 30, 2020 3:51 am
9:33 pm Weather Alerts

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning now in effect until further notice…

The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Camanche.
* Until further notice.
* At 8:30 PM Sunday the stage was 16.8 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast, Initial crest of 16.8 Monday morning then rise above
flood stage Friday evening. The river will continue rising to 17.6
& feet Sunday.
* Impact, At 17.0 feet, Water affects low-lying residences at
Albany.

