River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning now in effect until further notice…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Camanche.
* Until further notice.
* At 8:30 PM Sunday the stage was 16.8 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast, Initial crest of 16.8 Monday morning then rise above
flood stage Friday evening. The river will continue rising to 17.6
& feet Sunday.
* Impact, At 17.0 feet, Water affects low-lying residences at
Albany.
