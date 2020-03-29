River Flood Warning from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Rock River at Latham Park, or from Swanson Road in Roscoe

downstream to Shorewood Park in Loves Park.

* from this evening to Friday afternoon.

* At 1130 PM Saturday the stage was 8.8 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by this evening and continue to

rise to near 9.3 feet by Tuesday evening.

* Impact…At 9.5 feet…Low-lying areas of Sportscore One are

inundated in north Rockford.

&&