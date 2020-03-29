River Flood Warning from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River at Latham Park, or from Swanson Road in Roscoe
downstream to Shorewood Park in Loves Park.
* from this evening to Friday afternoon.
* At 1130 PM Saturday the stage was 8.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by this evening and continue to
rise to near 9.3 feet by Tuesday evening.
* Impact…At 9.5 feet…Low-lying areas of Sportscore One are
inundated in north Rockford.
