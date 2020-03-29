River Flood Warning from SUN 4:45 AM CDT until TUE 11:30 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Kishwaukee River near Perryville, or from Confluence with South

Branch Kishwaukee River downstream to the Rock River.

* from early this morning to Tuesday morning.

* At 1130 PM Saturday the stage was 11.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by early this morning and

continue to rise to near 13.2 feet by early Monday.

&&