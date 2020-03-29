River Flood Warning from SUN 4:45 AM CDT until TUE 11:30 AM CDT

River Flood Warning from SUN 4:45 AM CDT until TUE 11:30 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Kishwaukee River near Perryville, or from Confluence with South
Branch Kishwaukee River downstream to the Rock River.
* from early this morning to Tuesday morning.
* At 1130 PM Saturday the stage was 11.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by early this morning and
continue to rise to near 13.2 feet by early Monday.
