River Flood Warning from SUN 4:00 PM CDT until TUE 4:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning from SUN 4:00 PM CDT until TUE 4:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Ogle County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River at Byron, or from Confluence with Kishwaukee River to
Castle Rock State Park near Oregon.
* from this afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.
* At 1215 AM Sunday the stage was 12.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by late this afternoon and
continue to rise to near 13.4 feet by Monday morning.
* Impact…At 13.5 feet…Numerous low-lying structures downstream of
Byron are flooded.
&&