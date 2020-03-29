River Flood Warning from SUN 4:00 PM CDT until TUE 4:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Rock River at Byron, or from Confluence with Kishwaukee River to

Castle Rock State Park near Oregon.

* from this afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.

* At 1215 AM Sunday the stage was 12.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by late this afternoon and

continue to rise to near 13.4 feet by Monday morning.

* Impact…At 13.5 feet…Numerous low-lying structures downstream of

Byron are flooded.

&&