River Flood Warning from MON 7:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Boone County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Kishwaukee River at Belvidere, or from County Line Road

downstream to confluence with South Branch Kishwaukee River.

* from Monday morning to Monday afternoon.

* At 1130 PM Saturday the stage was 6.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to near flood stage Monday

morning.

* Impact…At 9.0 feet…Lawrenceville Road and Epworth Road are

inundated. Boone-McHenry County Line Road threatened. Low-lying

areas are threatened in Belvidere Park.

