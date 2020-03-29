River Flood Warning from MON 7:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning from MON 7:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Boone County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Kishwaukee River at Belvidere, or from County Line Road
downstream to confluence with South Branch Kishwaukee River.
* from Monday morning to Monday afternoon.
* At 1130 PM Saturday the stage was 6.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to near flood stage Monday
morning.
* Impact…At 9.0 feet…Lawrenceville Road and Epworth Road are
inundated. Boone-McHenry County Line Road threatened. Low-lying
areas are threatened in Belvidere Park.
&&