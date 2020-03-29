River Flood Warning from SUN 10:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning in effect until Monday evening…

The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Rock River at Como.

* Until Monday evening.

* At 9:30 AM Sunday the stage was 12.1 feet and rising.

* Flood stage is 12.5 feet.

* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast, Rise above flood stage this evening and continue rising

to 12.7 feet Monday morning. The river will fall back below flood

stage Monday evening.

* Impact, At 12.8 feet, Water begins to encroach into properties on

Regan Road northeast of Como.

&&