River Flood Warning from SUN 10:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning from SUN 10:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning in effect until Monday evening…
The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Rock River at Como.
* Until Monday evening.
* At 9:30 AM Sunday the stage was 12.1 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 12.5 feet.
* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage this evening and continue rising
to 12.7 feet Monday morning. The river will fall back below flood
stage Monday evening.
* Impact, At 12.8 feet, Water begins to encroach into properties on
Regan Road northeast of Como.
&&