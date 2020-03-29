River Flood Warning until THU 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Mchenry County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Fox River at Algonquin Lock & Dam tailwater, or from Johnsburg

downstream to Red Gate Road in St. Charles.

* until late Wednesday night.

* At 1130 PM Saturday the stage was 9.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by early this morning and

continue to rise to near 10.0 feet by this evening.

* Impact…At 10.0 feet…Winaki Trail and Onaway Trail are threatened

south of Algonquin.

&&