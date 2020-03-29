River Flood Warning until THU 1:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until THU 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Mchenry County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Fox River at Algonquin Lock & Dam tailwater, or from Johnsburg
downstream to Red Gate Road in St. Charles.
* until late Wednesday night.
* At 1130 PM Saturday the stage was 9.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by early this morning and
continue to rise to near 10.0 feet by this evening.
* Impact…At 10.0 feet…Winaki Trail and Onaway Trail are threatened
south of Algonquin.
