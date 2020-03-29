River Flood Warning from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Pecatonica River near Shirland, or from Winnebago County line

downstream to confluence with the Rock River.

* from Tuesday afternoon to late Tuesday night.

* At 1200 AM Sunday the stage was 11.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to near flood stage

Tuesday afternoon.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County

Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge

Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

&&