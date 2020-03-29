River Flood Advisory is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

The Flood Advisory continues for

The Rock River at Rockton, or from Prairie Hill Road downstream to

Swanson Road in Roscoe.

* until further notice.

* At 1230 AM Sunday the stage was 8.6 feet.

* Action stage is 8.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river will rise to near 9.3 feet by Tuesday evening.

* Impact…At 9.0 feet…Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton

are inundated.

