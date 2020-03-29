River Flood Advisory is in effect

River Flood Advisory is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
The Flood Advisory continues for
The Rock River at Rockton, or from Prairie Hill Road downstream to
Swanson Road in Roscoe.
* until further notice.
* At 1230 AM Sunday the stage was 8.6 feet.
* Action stage is 8.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will rise to near 9.3 feet by Tuesday evening.
* Impact…At 9.0 feet…Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.
&&