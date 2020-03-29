Proactivity helps Keith Country Day get e-learning program running quickly

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The coronavirus outbreak caused a big obstacle for schools.



Kids and teachers were forced from the classroom with social distancing policies and a stay at home order in place.



COVID-19 has educators working hard to continue educating their students from home.



Many schools are beginning to adjust with their own e-learning plans, but one school had things up and running almost immediately.



Keith Country Day School was very proactive when it came to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Administrators had an online learning plan in place just two days after schools were closed throughout the state of Illinois.



"When we saw what was coming down the pipeline, we started having the conversations a little bit early," Keith Country Day co-head of school Charo Chaney said.

"All of our teachers have set up a program for their class, whether it be just strictly online, just emailing assignments or a combination of both."

Once the statewide closure hit, Keith didn't have the time to meet with all of its teachers again so it sent all of its online resources to the whole school so everyone could do the necessary preparations.



A couple weeks in and all of the teachers appear to be finding their groove with the new system.



"A lot of them are using google classroom and other online resources that we've found on the Internet. We've just worked together and vetted some of the resources that we've found and see what works best for our school and our students and utilize those," Chaney said.

One of those teachers is Les Haygood.



Haygood is an English and French teacher for Keith's upper school.



He is become partial to Google Meet for his lessons because it allows him to have an interactive discussion through video chat.



"If they have questions or a comment to make about what we're studying or what we're reading, they can participate," Haygood said.



While every teacher has a different approach, for the most part, the lessons are treated like a normal day.



The main difference, of course is the location.

Teachers are in an office chair at home while kids are sitting in their bedroom rather than a classroom desk.



"We have 9 periods a day and so we are meeting online during those designated times so the students at least get some structure," Haygood said.



A proponent to Keith's quick turnaround with their e-learning plan may be in part due to its students access to electronic devices.



Early on in their time at Keith Country Day, kids get their own laptops to use while at school.



Being a "laptop school" makes the transition to remote education an easier one to make.



"Everyone has their own device and so all of our students are able to access classes online. We're very fortunate we are able to do this sort of interactive, online education," Haygood said.

Keith Country Day administrators are advising teachers to plan ahead over the next few weeks in preparation for school closures to extend if the coronavirus persists.