Pritzker: Illinois issuing 4,000 COVID-19 tests per day, expects to be at 10,000 soon

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says the state continues to test more people for COVID-19 by the day.



The governor confirmed Illinois is currently testing roughly 4,000 people a die for COVID-19.



However, the governor says he hopes the state will be testing 10,000 people per day.

"Again, I want to be frank with you, where we are now is not where I want to be. Every day we aren’t hitting 10,000 tests or more is another day that we’re not able to get answers that help us get past this current crisis," said Gov. Pritzker