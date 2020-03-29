IDPH: New confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Stephenson, DeKalb counties

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WREX) — The number cases of COVID-19 in Northern Illinois has continued to rise.



The Illinois Department of Health reports a total of 28 cases in the region, after new cases were confirmed in Winnebago, Stephenson and DeKalb counties on Sunday.



IDPH confirmed one new case in Winnebago County, bringing the total up to 12.



In Stephenson County, one new case was confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in the county up to 3.



DeKalb County saw 2 new cases, bringing the total up to 8, according to IDPH.



Details on the new cases are not known at this time.



We will update this article when information becomes available.