IDPH: 1 new case of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, total up to 12

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Health is reporting 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, bringing the total up to 12.



IDPH did not provide any additional information on the 12th patient.



The Winnebago County Health Department confirmed the 10th and 11th cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, but did not provide any additional information on the patients.

Local health departments have said they expect more cases in the region and is urging the public to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

Here's what we know about the cases inside of Winnebago county:

The health department says the second and third person's case was community spread, but have not said how any of the other patients got the virus. Details of the conditions of all of the residents is unknown at this time.

This article will be updated.