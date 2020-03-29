Chicago residents call for rent freeze during pandemic

CHICAGO (AP) — Some Chicago residents are calling for a rent freeze, saying the pandemic has caused extreme financial hardships.



Thousands signed an online petition calling for protections including a freeze on rent, mortgages and utility payments. Some say they are prepared to strike come April 1.



Among them is 23-year-old Theodore Bourget. The Chicago Tribune reports he's lost both of his jobs because of the coronavirus outbreak and he and his partner are having a hard time affording rent on their apartment.



City officials haven't directly responded to questions about a freeze, but have pointed to other relief such as grant program.