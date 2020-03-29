Breezy winds and spotty showers until early Monday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A mostly quiet Sunday besides powerful gusty winds and spotty, light showers. Later tonight both of these weather events diminish or exit leaving a better opportunity for a few peaks of sunshine on Monday.

Strong winds:

The low-pressure system responsible for Saturday's strong storms will continue to track northward throughout the next several hours. This means that we will have to deal with some fairly breezy winds for a tad bit longer. Gusts throughout the day in the Rockford region reached close to 50 MPH while areas east toward Chicago made it into the middle 50's for highest gusts.

Wind Reports Valid as of 6 PM CDT on 03/28/20

This is why the National Weather Service still has a wind advisory in effect until around 7 PM tonight. After the advisory ends, westerly winds will still remain fairly elevated. Sustained winds will be near 20-30 mph while gusts reach closer to 40. The main things winds overnight will impact will still be driving and blow around any unsecured objects. Winds this strong may blow your vehicle around the road if you need to head for any shopping.

Calmer winds arrive late Sunday night into Monday but don't expect them to drop by much. Wind gusts still reach close to 25 MPH.

Sunday showers:

Chances for rain start to diminish as the night continues.

In addition to the winds, light rain showers and sprinkles pop up from time to time. The low pressure develops occasional light rain showers as it moves by. There will be plenty of dry time periods, but don't plan on completely dry conditions. Unlike the heavy rain from earlier in the weekend, we won't see much at all for rain accumulation.

Temperatures tonight will be fairly cool with lows reaching into the middle 30's. Wind chills might drop down closer to the upper 20's.

Getting quiet:

Next week gives us a long break from rain, wind, and thunderstorms. We'll see a lot of sunshine, with temperatures in the upper 40's to the middle 50's. This is around average to a little cooler than average. Late in the week, showers are possible Friday. For now, Friday's rain does not look heavy or stormy.