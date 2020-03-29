2 Cubs employees test positive for COVID-19 virus

CHICAGO (AP) -- Two Chicago Cubs employees who attended an annual training session at Wrigley Field on March 8 have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Team spokesman Julian Green says one employee was hospitalized and the other is recovering at home.

Green also says there is "nothing definitive" indicating the session "contributed to exposure" since the test results weren't received until March 23 and 24.

But "out of an abundance of caution, transparency and responsibility," the Cubs informed staff in an email on Friday.

The Chicago Sun-Times first reported the positive results.