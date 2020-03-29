13th COVID-19 case confirmed in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department has confirmed a 13th case of COVID-19.



The health department made the announcement on Sunday. Earlier in the day, the Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed a 12th case in the county.



No additional information has been provided on either of these cases.



On Saturday, the Winnebago County Health Department confirmed the 10th and 11th cases of COVID-19, but did not provide any additional information on those patients, either.



Local health departments have said they expect more cases in the region and is urging the public to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

Here's what we know about the cases inside of Winnebago county:

The health department says the second and third person's case was community spread, but have not said how any of the other patients got the virus. Details of the conditions of all of the residents is unknown at this time.