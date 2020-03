13 Sports Authority’s 2020 Rising Stars

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The 13 Sports Authority is proud to participate in the selection process for the annual Rising Stars Classic, an All-Star doubleheader featuring the area's best high school basketball seniors. Since there won't be a Rising Stars even this year, 13 WREX's sports team reveals its NIC-10 and All-Area rosters, with ten seniors on each team.

Here are the selections:

NIC-10 Boys

Anthony Brown (Boylan)

Johnny Close (Boylan)

George Williams (Jefferson)

Qua Robinson (Jefferson)

Haniefe Johnson (Auburn)

Chris Akelaitis (Hononegah)

Josh Crawford (East

Tyler Knuth (Guilford)

Carson Blatchford (Belvidere North)

Zarius Dent (Belvidere)

All-Area Boys

Evan Flynn (Dakota)

Wyatt Rockey (Dakota)

Derek Rosenstiel (Winnebago)

Casey Nsamba (Winnebago)

Eric Nystrom (Lutheran)

Marcus Hill (Rockford Christian)

Trey Woolsey (Oregon)

Austin Carlson (Pecatonica)

Isaiah Bruce (Lena-Winslow)

Devon House (Sterling Newman)

NIC-10 Girls

Mariah Hill (Auburn)

DaSani Hannah (Auburn)

Bri Jackson (Harlem)

Brielle Shaw (Harlem)

Peyton Kennedy (Boylan)

Mia Dally (Boylan)

Kabrea Jamerson (East)

Julia Burns (Hononegah)

Madison Diercks (Belvidere North)

Maya Smith (Belvidere)

All-Area Girls

Erin Henze (Eastland)

Lydia Coatney (Eastland)

Abby Barr (Aquin)

Ashley Althaus (Amboy)

Kylie Feurbach (Sycamore)

Noelle Lavery (Rockford Christian)

Rachel Rittmeyer (Winnebago)

Katie Wilhelmi (Lutheran)

Kayla Boyd (Stillman Valley)

Madelyn Chesley (Dixon)