1,105 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 18 new deaths

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. JB Pritzker provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Illinois. Posted by WREX-TV on Sunday, March 29, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — The COVID-19 outbreak continues to intensify in Illinois, as 1,105 new cases were confirmed on Sunday.



Illinois Department of Health says the total number of cases went up from 3,491 to 4,596.



The state is also reporting 18 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the total of deaths from 47 up to 65.

Here's information on the 18 new deaths:

- Cook County: male 50s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 80s, female 80s

- DuPage County: male 60s

- Kane County: male 40s, 2 males 90s

- Kendal County: male 60s

- LaSalle County: male 80s

- St. Clair County: female 70s

Bond, Knox, Menard, and Montgomery counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 4,596 cases, including 65 deaths, in 47 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.



Here's a look at the number of cases and deaths in the past 5 days, per IDPH:

COVID-19 cases in Illinois from 3/25-3/29

More than 27,000 people in Illinois have been tested for the virus.