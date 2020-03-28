WREX Recipes: Shrimp Pad Thai

WREX Recipes: Shrimp Pad ThaiNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Pad Thai is quite possibly one of my favorite foods, and if it's on the menu at a restaurant, I order it! I figured since I eat it so much, I should figure out how to make it myself. While Pad Thai is not an expensive dish by any means, this homemade recipe will save you some bucks! It makes a very generous portion and is not expensive at all. Here is what you'll need:
- 8 oz flat rice noodles (I bought a 16 oz package of Oriental Style noodles from Valli and just used half)
- 1 TBSP of minced garlic
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced
- Green onions, chopped
- 1/2 cup Peanuts
- 1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
- Frozen shrimp, roughly 10 oz
Pad Thai Sauce
- 3 TBSP fish sauce
- 1 TBSP soy sauce
- 4 TBSP brown sugar
- 2 TBSP rice vinegar
- 2 TBSP creamy peanut butter
You can also add some lime and hot sauce to your taste. I should mention the original recipe I use calls for a cup of fresh bean sprouts, but I was unable to get them at the grocery store so this time I left them out. They definitely add some good texture to the dish. I typically get a bag from Woodmans.
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Cook the noodles per package instructions. Rinse then drain thoroughly.
- Rinse frozen shrimp under cold water to thaw. Remove tails.
- Mix Pad Thai sauce ingredients together in bowl, set aside.
- Heat oil or butter in a large pan or wok (I ended up using a large pot because the first time I made this, my pan wasn't large enough and I made a mess!)
- Add the sliced bell pepper and garlic. Cook for 2-3 minutes.
- Push ingredients to the side, spray pan with non-stick spray and add eggs. Scramble eggs.
- Add cooked noodles, sauce, bean sprouts, shrimp and peanuts. Save some peanuts for topping. Toss to combine.
- Top with green onions and cilantro.
And that's it! I recommend serving this immediately as it tastes better fresh, but you can certainly put leftovers in a container and save for another day.
Enjoy!
-Kristin