WREX Recipes: Shrimp Pad Thai

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Pad Thai is quite possibly one of my favorite foods, and if it's on the menu at a restaurant, I order it! I figured since I eat it so much, I should figure out how to make it myself. While Pad Thai is not an expensive dish by any means, this homemade recipe will save you some bucks! It makes a very generous portion and is not expensive at all. Here is what you'll need:

8 oz flat rice noodles (I bought a 16 oz package of Oriental Style noodles from Valli and just used half)

1 TBSP of minced garlic

3 eggs, beaten

1 red bell pepper, sliced

Green onions, chopped

1/2 cup Peanuts

1/2 cup cilantro, chopped

Frozen shrimp, roughly 10 oz

Pad Thai Sauce

3 TBSP fish sauce

1 TBSP soy sauce

4 TBSP brown sugar

2 TBSP rice vinegar

2 TBSP creamy peanut butter

You can also add some lime and hot sauce to your taste. I should mention the original recipe I use calls for a cup of fresh bean sprouts, but I was unable to get them at the grocery store so this time I left them out. They definitely add some good texture to the dish. I typically get a bag from Woodmans.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Cook the noodles per package instructions. Rinse then drain thoroughly. Rinse frozen shrimp under cold water to thaw. Remove tails. Mix Pad Thai sauce ingredients together in bowl, set aside. Heat oil or butter in a large pan or wok (I ended up using a large pot because the first time I made this, my pan wasn't large enough and I made a mess!) Add the sliced bell pepper and garlic. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Push ingredients to the side, spray pan with non-stick spray and add eggs. Scramble eggs. Add cooked noodles, sauce, bean sprouts, shrimp and peanuts. Save some peanuts for topping. Toss to combine. Top with green onions and cilantro.

And that's it! I recommend serving this immediately as it tastes better fresh, but you can certainly put leftovers in a container and save for another day.

Enjoy!

-Kristin