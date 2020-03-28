Wind Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT

Wind Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Boone County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM CDT /5 AM EDT/ TO 7 PM CDT
/8 PM EDT/ SUNDAY…
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Wind
Advisory, which is in effect from 4 AM CDT /5 AM EDT/ to 7 PM CDT
/8 PM EDT/ Sunday.
* TIMING…late tonight through Sunday afternoon.
* WINDS…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
* IMPACTS…Unsecured tents would be susceptible to collapse with
winds of these speeds. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured
objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result. In addition, driving will be difficult for high
profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph and/or wind
gusts of 45 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving
difficult…especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra
caution.
&&