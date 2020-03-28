Wind Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM CDT /5 AM EDT/ TO 7 PM CDT

/8 PM EDT/ SUNDAY…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Wind

Advisory, which is in effect from 4 AM CDT /5 AM EDT/ to 7 PM CDT

/8 PM EDT/ Sunday.

* TIMING…late tonight through Sunday afternoon.

* WINDS…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

* IMPACTS…Unsecured tents would be susceptible to collapse with

winds of these speeds. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured

objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages

may result. In addition, driving will be difficult for high

profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph and/or wind

gusts of 45 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving

difficult…especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra

caution.

&&