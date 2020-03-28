Wind Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Carroll County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY…

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north

central, northwest and west central Illinois.

* WHEN…Late tonight into Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS…Unsecured objects may be blown around. Tree limbs

could be blown down leading to isolated power outages. The

strong winds will result in difficult driving conditions,

especially for high profile vehicles on north to south roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&