Wind Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Carroll County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY…
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north
central, northwest and west central Illinois.
* WHEN…Late tonight into Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS…Unsecured objects may be blown around. Tree limbs
could be blown down leading to isolated power outages. The
strong winds will result in difficult driving conditions,
especially for high profile vehicles on north to south roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&