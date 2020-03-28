Whiteside County confirms third case of COVID-19

WHITESIDE COUNTY (WREX) — Whiteside County has identified its third confirmed positive case of the novel coronavirus.



The person is an adult in their 90s. Health officials say more information will not be released to protect the privacy of the individual and their family.



Whiteside County health officials say the three positive cases is not an accurate representation of how many cases are actually in the county.



The Illinois Department of Public Health is suggesting that tests be limited to people with unexplained pneumonia, and those living and working in congregate living facilities like nursing homes.



"This means the total number of tests performed, and total number of positive tests, does not accurately represent WHiteside County's testing among the general population or actual COVID-19 cases," a release said.