Tornado Watch from SAT 2:48 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 69 IN

EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

LIVINGSTON

IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS

FORD IROQUOIS

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

LA SALLE LEE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF DIXON, DWIGHT, FAIRBURY, GIBSON CITY,

GILMAN, LA SALLE, MARSEILLES, MENDOTA, ONARGA, OTTAWA, PAXTON,

PERU, PONTIAC, STREATOR, AND WATSEKA.