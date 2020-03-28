Strong winds kick in after storms leave

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather dries up by Sunday, but strong winds will continue weather impacts until Sunday night. Watch out for items blowing around during the end of the weekend.

Windy Sunday:

A few scattered light showers are possible early Sunday as Saturday's storm system leaves. We should see dry and somewhat sunny weather again by Sunday afternoon. The bigger story Sunday is the strong winds that kick in.

West winds reach 30 mph by the morning, with gusts over 40 mph. Wind gusts may even reach 50 mph in open areas. We'll continue to see the strong winds into the early afternoon, then the winds slowly wind down. Quieter breezy conditions linger into Monday, but they'll be a far cry from what we experience on Sunday. With the strong winds in place, driving becomes difficult, and loose objects may blow around. Keep track of your garbage cans! While strong, these winds are below severe strength. They may knock a few twigs down, but damage to trees, buildings, and power lines is not likely.

Temperatures cool off Sunday, as highs drop down into the low 50's. While this is near average, it won't be like Saturday's 60 degree weather.

Calmer next week:

After a weekend full of storms and strong winds, the next several days look much calmer. Dry, sunny, and calmer weather takes over for a long stretch next week. Temperatures remain near average and in the middle to low 50's. Winds remain light to slightly breezy. We'll see a lot of sunshine on Monday, then a few clouds from time-to-time Tuesday through Thursday.

Late in the week, rain showers may return by Friday evening. For now, the long-range forecast does not show any thunderstorms with these showers. Colder weather may work in behind this line of showers. This could result in a chilly first weekend of April. Warmth returns quickly after the cool down.