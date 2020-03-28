Storms and showers fall throughout the day; severe weather remains likely

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Showers and thunderstorms fall several times today. Within the rounds of rain, a severe weather outbreak looks possible. Stay alert, especially south of I-88 where the conditions may line up the best.

Early in the day: slight risk

A low risk for severe weather is possible in the morning, mostly south of US 20.

This morning, a few scattered thunderstorms are likely. Risks during this time would be large hail and blustery but non-severe wind gusts. Have a way to get alerts early in the morning if hail danger does materialize.

Later this morning and into the early afternoon, we may see a break in the activity, or at least some dry time within a few scattered showers and storms. Saturday's storm system brings in a lot of warm air, with temperatures jumping into the low 60's.

Saturday evening: high risk

Once we get to late this afternoon, the risk for severe weather goes way up. While morning clouds, showers, and storms will try to keep cooler air in place (therefore reducing our severe weather chances), impressive jet stream winds kick in and move in the ingredients we need to create dangerous severe storms. The morning activity and placement of tomorrow's warm front are the only complicating factors for severe weather, so stay tuned.

A higher risk for severe weather is possible Saturday afternoon, mainly south of I-88. Violent storms may produce large hail, damaging winds, and significant tornadoes.

If all the ingredients line up properly, a severe weather outbreak looks like, especially south of I-88. All severe weather threats are in play, with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes all possible. Significant tornadoes are a possibility as well.

All severe threats are in play tomorrow, with higher risks south of I-88.

Our window for severe weather is between 4 pm and 7 pm. These storms arrive along a cold front, and will move fast. Storms could speed along at 60 mph or faster to the northeast. This means you won't have as much warning time or as much time to get to your safe spot as you would with slower moving storms. Know where your safe spot is, and get there in a hurry if warnings are issued for your area.

Have multiple ways of getting alerts, and get to your safe spot quickly if warnings are issued.

The storms exit quickly late Saturday evening, with a mainly dry night after that. Blustery winds kick up behind the storm system, with gusts approaching 40 mph from the west.