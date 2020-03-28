Special Weather Statement until SAT 3:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Carroll County

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL CARROLL…SOUTHEASTERN

JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN CLINTON COUNTIES UNTIL 345 AM CDT…

At 321 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Savanna, or

near Mount Carroll, moving east at 45 mph.

Nickel size hail is possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Mount Carroll, Savanna, Lanark, Shannon, Sabula, Chadwick, Argo Fay,

Thomson, South Sabula Lake Park, Wacker, Center Hill and Ideal.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.