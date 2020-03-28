Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 7:01 PM CDT until SAT 7:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Ogle County in north central Illinois…

Eastern Winnebago County in north central Illinois…

Central Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 701 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stillman

Valley, or near Rockford Airport, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Rockford Airport,

Roscoe, Poplar Grove, Cherry Valley, Capron, Stillman Valley,

Timberlane, Caledonia, Davis Junction and New Millford.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 115 and 123.

I-90 between mile markers 3 and 21.

This includes… Boone County Fairgrounds, Rock Cut State Park, Rock

Valley College, Rockford Rivets Baseball, and Rockford Speedway.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…<50MPH