Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 7:01 PM CDT until SAT 7:30 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 7:01 PM CDT until SAT 7:30 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Ogle County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Ogle County in north central Illinois…
Eastern Winnebago County in north central Illinois…
Central Boone County in north central Illinois…
* Until 730 PM CDT.
* At 701 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stillman
Valley, or near Rockford Airport, moving northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Rockford Airport,
Roscoe, Poplar Grove, Cherry Valley, Capron, Stillman Valley,
Timberlane, Caledonia, Davis Junction and New Millford.
Including the following interstates…
I-39 between mile markers 115 and 123.
I-90 between mile markers 3 and 21.
This includes… Boone County Fairgrounds, Rock Cut State Park, Rock
Valley College, Rockford Rivets Baseball, and Rockford Speedway.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…<50MPH