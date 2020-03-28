Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 7:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Boone County

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN WINNEBAGO AND CENTRAL

BOONE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM CDT…

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small

hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. Note that pea to dime

size hail has been reported with the storm in Rockford.