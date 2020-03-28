River Flood Watch from MON 1:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT

River Flood Watch from MON 1:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
The Flood Watch continues for
The Rock River at Como
* Until Tuesday morning.
* At 7:30 PM Saturday the stage was 11.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is possible.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Monday morning and rise to 12.6
feet Monday morning. Then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.
* This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination
with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence
in the river reaching flood stage.
