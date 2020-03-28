River Flood Watch from MON 1:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

The Flood Watch continues for

The Rock River at Como

* Until Tuesday morning.

* At 7:30 PM Saturday the stage was 11.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is possible.

* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Monday morning and rise to 12.6

feet Monday morning. Then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.

* This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination

with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence

in the river reaching flood stage.

&&